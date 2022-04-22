International Days Committee Discusses 2022 Celebration

The International Days Committee met at its monthly meeting on April 12 to discuss the progress of the planning for this year’s festivities. When the topic turned to the Grand Marshal and Citizen of the Year, it was explained that a couple of years ago, it was decided to open the nominations to the general public.

This proved to be very successful and the plan is to continue using that route this year. With assistance from Price City’s website, as well as community-wide marketing, a list of names will be compiled. The list will then be taken to the committee for a final vote.

In regard to the Jr. Grand Marshal, Price City Councilman Layne Miller explained that he has been in touch with the Castle Valley Center. He explained that school staff will assist with the selection process.

In addition, vendor sign-ups for the year are already underway. With a number of months between now and the celebration, there are already 15 vendors signed up and paid.

Last year, a new layout for the celebration was attempted, especially in regard to the entertainment stage. When that was met with unhappy reviews, it was decided to return the stage to its traditional position in the park. However, there is now a discussion on not having the bleachers set up this year.

The idea behind this is that it will open up more space and the majority of those that watch the live entertainment each year bring their own chairs or blankets to lounge on. The exact location of the carnival was also addressed, though no decision was made.

The International Days celebration this year is set for the weekend of Aug. 4-6.