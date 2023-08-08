International Days Parade Flows Down Main Street

One of the staples of the International Days celebration is the grand parade that floats down Price City’s Main Street. The parade was hosted once again on Saturday morning, bringing the community to the sidewalks to enjoy the floats, music and treats.

Many different businesses and entities were present during the parade, including the local junior high and Carbon High School cheerleaders, the Carbon County Royalty, Meaningful Mindz and more.

There were seven different categories voted on for the parade entries to possibly win. They were best family entry, best nonprofit, chairman’s choice, most beautiful, the best use of theme, the funniest and mayor’s choice.

The best family entry award went to Bring Up the Little Guy, while the best nonprofit float this year was the Boy Scouts Troop, Cub Scout Pack 271 and the Girl’s Troop 808. The chairman’s choice went to the Price City Library and the Barbie-themed Miss Carbon County float was voted most beautiful.

The Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments, also named Citizens of the Year, received the best use of theme, RE/MAX Bridge Realty earned the funniest and the mayor’s choice was Gentry Mountain Mining.