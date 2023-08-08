Dusty Bluffs TV Show to Film in Helper

When the Helper City Council met last week for its regularly scheduled meeting, council members began tackling agenda items quickly. Two separate items on the agenda pertained to possible filming in Helper City.

The first item was the discussion and possible approval of a film permit application. Mayor Lenise Peterman stated that this permit was something that they had not done before and they were successful in receiving some feedback. Council members provided their ideas regarding minor amendments to fit the city’s policies and current event permit.

With these amendments in mind, the film permit application was then approved by the council. Following this, Jed Ivy provided the council with an update on filming in Helper for the Dusty Bluffs TV show.

Ivy spoke with the council about the show and working with the Utah Film Commission. They have a desire to spend as much as they can within rural Utah and Ivy stated they will do everything they can to work with the city, community and homeowners to limit the impact they have on the community.

Ivy said that they have been very open with everyone that they have been discussing details with, hoping to eliminate any possible negative impact. The overall goal is to bring a lot of exposure to the town and quite a bit of funds as well.

They will begin shooting for the show on Aug. 14. For the first 10 days, they will be at a location that is not necessarily in town, according to Ivy. All of the crew will be living and staying in Helper and Price during the filming, which should conclude on Sept. 29.

The crew will not be shooting on the weekends and there will be about 38 people on the film crew. They will be bringing in the cast as-needed. Ivy said the only time they will utilize downtown is during three of the bigger days that will be outlined on an additional permit.

The crew plans to work with local law enforcement, and Ivy himself acts as one of the three producers on the show. “It’s a small show, when all is said and done,” Ivy assured.