INVITATION FOR BIDS

FOR IMPROVEMENTS TO

GREEN RIVER MUNICIPAL AIRPORT

ENTRANCE GATE

GREEN RIVER, UTAH

AIP NO. 3-49-0010-018-2023

Online bids for improvements to the Green River Municipal Airport, AIP No. 3-49-0010-018-2023, will be received by the City of Green River via online bidding through Quest CDN at www.armstrongconsultants.com until May 31, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., MDT. Online bidding will begin on May 29, 2023.

The work involved includes the following:

SCHEDULE I

INSTALL AUTOMATED ENTRANCE GATE

For a complete set of Plans, Specifications and Contract Documents all purchases must be made through our website at www.armstrongconsultants.com. A digital copy may be downloaded for $60.00, this will include access to online bidding. There will be no refunds.

Each bid must be accompanied by a Bid Bond executed by a Surety Company in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the total bid made payable to the City of Green River.

The Bidder must supply all the information required by the proposal forms and specifications and he/she must bid on all items of every schedule. The City of Green River reserves the right to waive any informality in, or to reject any or all portions of, the various bid items. No proposal may be withdrawn for a period of one-hundred twenty (120) days from the opening thereof.

A non-mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held via videoconference on May 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., MDT. Meeting access instructions will be sent to all planholders. Questions should be emailed to Thorsen Milton at tmilton@armstrongconsultants.com.

The proposed contract is under and subject to Executive Order 11246 of 24 September 1965, as amended and to the equal opportunity clause and the Standard Federal Equal Employment Opportunity Construction Contract Specifications, including the goals and timetables for minority and female participation.

The proposed contract is subject to the provisions of Department of Transportation Regulations 49 CFR Part 26 (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Participation).

Minimum wage rates as established by the Secretary of Labor are applicable to all schedules awarded for this project.

The proposed contract is under and subject to the following federal provision(s):

Affirmative Action Requirement

Buy American Preference

Civil Rights – Title VI Assurance

Debarment and Suspension

Federal Fair Labor Standards Act (Federal Minimum Wage)

Trade Restriction Certification

Procurement of Recovered Materials

Any questions regarding this project are to be directed to the office of Armstrong Consultants, Inc., Grand Junction, Colorado, (970) 242-0101 for interpretation.

GREEN RIVER, UTAH

