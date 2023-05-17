PUBLIC NOTICE BOARD VACANCY FOR CARBON COUNTY RECREATION/TRANSPORTATION SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT and LOCAL BUILDING AUTHORITY

Volunteer boards and committees play a variety of important roles and are designed to encourage citizen participation in government, provide representation of different interests and viewpoints, and to take advantage of specialized skills, expertise and experience among persons generally employed in areas other than government.

These various boards also advise the County Commissioners on service priorities, how to distribute available resources, and how to improve collaboration with the communities within the County.

Carbon County is currently seeking applications to fill vacancies on the Carbon County Recreation Transportation Special Service District and Local Building Authority Board.

Number of Vacancies: 1

Term: 4 year

Terms: One, 4 year term ending 12/31/2027

This board meets every month and its main responsibilities are to create policies for financial management and approve budgets, hire an auditor to audit financial records, write the agency’s long-range plan, approve departmental budgets, set broad personnel policies, and monitor routine monthly expenditures. Applicant’s primary residence must be in the approved unincorporated areas within Carbon County Utah.

Applications are due June 5, 2023. Appointments will take place at the June 7, 2023 regularly scheduled commission meeting.

Published in the ETV Newspaper May 17 and May 24, 2023.