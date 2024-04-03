INVITATION FOR PUBLIC COMMENT

Southeast Utah Health Department is accepting public comment for the following regulation beginning March 27, 2024 and ending May 3, 2024.

● Housing Regulation

The regulation will be voted on and may be adopted under the authority of the Southeast Utah Board of Health. The regulation can be viewed on our website at www.seuhealth.com/public-comment or at the State’s Public Meeting Notice website, www.pmn.utah.gov under interlocal (Under Government). The regulation will also be available at the front desk of each office in our district.

Public comment is open until May 3rd and may be made directly to Orion Rogers, Environmental Health Director, at orogers@utah.gov or 435-259-5602.

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 3, April 10, April 17 and April 24, 2024.