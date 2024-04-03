NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IRENE DAYLEY has been appointed as personal representative of the ESTATE OF ALAN PARLEY WILLIAMS, a/k/a ALAN P. WILLIAMS in the 7th District Court of Carbon County, Utah, Case No. 243700029. All claims against said Estate must be addressed to Irene Dayley, c/o Christian B. Bryner, Attorney at Law, 49 N. 500 E., Price, UT 84501, and must be presented within 3 months after the date of publication of this notice or be forever barred.

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 3, April 10, and April 17, 2024.