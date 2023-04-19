INVITATION TO BID

Separate sealed bids for construction of WELLINGTON SECONDARY METERING PROJECT will be received by Wellington City from bidders.

Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 2:00 p.m. on May 16th, 2023 at 150 W Main St. Wellington City, Utah.

The work to be performed under this project shall consist of furnishing all labor, materials and equipment required to

construct the facilities and features called for by the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and as shown on the DRAWINGS.

Installation of water meters to all existing irrigation connections

This project is funded by Board of Water Resources.

Plans and specifications have been prepared by Sunrise Engineering, Inc. and will be available after April 17th, 2023 on their website plan room at http://www.sunrise-eng.com. Click on “Plan Room” at the bottom of the homepage. Bidders must register and sign-in and choose to become a plan holder to obtain access to CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and DRAWINGS. Notices regarding changes/amendments to the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and DRAWINGS will be sent to the e-mail address associated with the bidder’s registration. Bidders are responsible to maintain current and correct contact information and check the planroom often to receive updates or additional documents/changes/amendments. The ENGINEER for this Contract will be Sunrise Engineering, Incorporated and they will be represented by Mario Gonzalez , P.E. as Project Engineer.

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 19, 2023.