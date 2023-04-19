NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ALLEN WAYNE ANDERSON,

also known as Wayne Anderson and Wayne A. Anderson, Deceased

Seventh Judicial District Court, Carbon County, State of Utah

Probate No. 233700024

All persons having claims against the above estate are to take notice that Beverly Powell has been appointed Personal Representative of the above named estate and creditors are required to present their claims in writing to the undersigned or to the Clerk of the Court within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

Nick Sampinos

Attorney for Personal Representative

190 N. Carbon Avenue, Price, Utah 84501

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 19, April 26 and May 3, 2023.