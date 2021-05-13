It’s Time to Celebrate Utah Nurses

Press Release

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in unprecedented strain on nurses across all settings from acute care to public health/school nursing to nursing education and administration. Existing daily challenges were greatly amplified by the extraordinary circumstances of the last 14 months worldwide, both in the United States and in the state of Utah.

The Utah Nurses Association (UNA) and the Utah Nurses Foundation (UNF) are celebrating the commitment, sacrifice and success of Utah nurses with a free day-long virtual program on Friday, May 14, 2021 [details]. “Healing the Healers: A Special Program for Utah Nurses” features guest speakers with expertise in stress reduction and management, resilience building strategies and trauma informed care.

Intended to honor 2021 Nurses Week (May 6-12) and Nurses Month (May), the program focuses on one essential element of nurses’ well-being: the individual nurse’s ability to master stress management, build personal resilience and support co-workers.

UNA Executive Director, Liz Close, PhD, RN, said, “The health and well-being now and in the future also depends on the efforts of the community, health care organizations and government to provide meaningful support to decrease the inherent stress nurses face each day in their ever-increasing complex work. What Utah citizens, health care systems and legislators choose to do today and going forward can and will make a difference to the overall well-being of Utah nurses.”

UNA President, Sharon K, Dingman, DNP, MS, RN, and UNF President, Jodi Waddoups, MSN-Ed, NPD-BC, RN-BC, CPPS, note that “UNA and UNF have collaborated across all nursing workforce settings in Utah to provide expertise and resources focused on healing, supporting and fortifying all Utah nurses and all organizations for which they work and volunteer.”

ABOUT UTAH NURSES ASSOCIATION (UNA): UNA is a voluntary, membership based, professional non-profit organization dedicated to advocacy for the nursing profession and health of Utahns. The Utah Nurses Association is a constituent state member of the American Nurses Association (ANA) and represents the interests of Utah’s nearly 40,000 nurses.

ABOUT UTAH NURSES FOUNDATION (UNF): UNF exists to promote and advance the nursing profession through support of educational development, scholarly work and research. Consistent with its charitable purposes, the foundation provides grants for nursing research and scholarly work as well as nursing scholarships.

Website: www.utnurse.org