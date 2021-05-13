After One Year of COVID, Green River City Council Promises Several Events

By Robin Hunt

The Green River City Council met in person on Tuesday evening.

A public hearing kicked off the meeting to discuss the city selling a portion of city-owned property to a group that would like to establish an ATV/side by side rental facility. After some discussion, the matter was tabled for future consideration.

The council then approved purchasing a used county vehicle for the city’s animal control. Hiring was then addressed as Don Hunt was hired as a city janitor while Mike Thruston was hired as a John Wesley Powell Museum clerk.

Next, it was announced that the inaugural Swell River Fest will take place on Aug. 7-8. This event is intended to highlight the river and the John Wesley Powell River History Museum. There will be live music, vendors and activities at the river. Participants are encouraged to bring their own boat, kayak, paddleboard, duckie, etc.

Melon Days will take place this year on the third weekend of September per tradition. It is expected to have all of the regular activities, including a parade, softball tournament, vendor fair, melon games, bounce houses and more.

Next. Candice Cravins, John Wesley Powell Museum Director, reported on the Water|Ways exhibit as well as other events and grants that the museum is involved with. She said that the River Runners Hall of Fame has been scheduled for Oct. 2.

The Green River City Council will meet again on Tuesday, June 8 at 7 p.m.