Jack C. McBride

May 24, 1932 – January 3, 2023

Jack was born in Durango, Colorado on May 24, 1932 to Ed and Izola McBride. He passed away on January 3, 2023 in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Jack married Lila Robbins on November 22, 1950. They celebrated 50 years of marriage until her passing in 2001. They were blessed with four children, Marie Rolfe, Jackie Thomas (Larry), Ted McBride (Lucy), Fred McBride (Sandy); eight grandchildren, Matt (Jennifer) Rolfe, Larry (Leslie) Thomas, Jack (Kandice) Thomas, Brian (Kelly) McBride, Angie (Karl) Graham, Teresa McBride, Jed (Summer) McBride, Mindy McBride; 12 great grandchildren, Jaydun, Dillion, Kayleigh, Kolton, Faithlynne, Nicholas, Rickie, Elena, Tyler, Abigail, Tucker, Briella; and one great-great grandchild, Brooks.

Jack was a proud member of the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 145 for 55 years. He celebrated his 90th birthday in May with his family.

Jack was preceded in death by his mother and father, brothers Donnie and John McBride, sister Wanda Elsberry, and daughters Marie Rolfe and Jackie Thomas.

Please check www.callahan-edfast.com for updates on service information. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.callahan-edfast.com for the McBride family.