Lady Panthers Stall Out

Sometimes after a long absence of driving a manual, one sits down in the vehicle, fires it up and it immediately stalls. That was the case for the Lady Panthers on Friday night against American Prep WV after the holiday break.

It was especially true on the offense end as the Panthers did not get on the board until the second quarter. Fortunately, they were only trailing 8-3 at half, but even that hill proved too tough to climb. Pinnacle shot better in the second half, but never caught up with the Eagles. American Prep WV went on to win 26-14.

The Panthers (3-8) will travel to Rockwell (6-7) on Monday and then head to Tintic (2-9) on Thursday.