PRICE – Janice R. Davies, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Parkdale Health and Rehab in Price, Utah. Janice was born May 20, 1936, to Lorenzo Snow Roberts and Janice Manita Boren Roberts, in Richfield, Utah. She married Richard Edward (Ted) Davies on October 10, 1953, in Fillmore, Utah.

Janice loved sewing blankets, time with family, ceramics, painting, gardening, flowers, and making Christmas candy. She will be dearly missed.

Janice is survived by her daughter Barbra (Butch) Olson (Helper, Utah), special daughter-in-law Carol Davies (Dayton, Ohio), siblings Louise Atwood (Elk Ridge, Utah), Larry (Joanne) Roberts (Price, Utah), Renee (Gene) Rhodes (West Jordan, Utah), Marjorie (Cleave) Baessler, (Tooele, Utah), 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 1 great- great- grandson, and several grands, nieces, and nephews.

Janice is preceded in death by her husband Richard (Ted) Davies, 2 sons, Dirk H. Davies and Rick Davies, 2 grandchildren, 2 sisters, 6 brothers, 7 sisters, and brothers-in-law.

Funeral Services for Janice will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Fausett Mortuary of Price beginning with a visitation at 9:30 A.M. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 A.M. in the mortuary chapel (680 East 100 South Price, Utah 84501). Funeral arrangements are in the care of Fausett Mortuary of Price. Friends and family may visit the online guestbook and share a memory of Janice at www.fausettmortuary.com

Services will be Facebook live-streamed and will be available online at fausettmortuary.com or on our Facebook Page.