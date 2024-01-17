JANUARY 17, 2024

UTAH DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY

DIVISION OF WATER QUALITY

SECOND PUBLIC NOTICE OF PERMIT UTU-19-F4-8F9143D

UNDERGROUND INJECTION CONTROL CLASS V WELL PERMIT AQUIFER SPENT BRINE RECOVER WELL, CATEGORY UIC WELL 5C-1

PURPOSE OF PUBLIC NOTICE & PUBLIC HEARING

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Quality (“DWQ”) is soliciting comments and to announcing a hearing on Blackstone Mineral LLC’s (“Blackstone”) request to permit Underground Injection Control (UIC) Class V Draft permit UTU-19-F4-8F9143D (“Draft Permit”). The Draft Permit is proposed by the Director of the Division of Water Quality (DWQ) under authority of the Utah Water Quality Act, Utah Code § 19-5-106(g) and Utah Admin. Code R317-7.

The first public notice began on November 15, 2023 and concluded on December 14, 2023. Comments were received as well as requests for a public hearing. During the first public notice, the Draft Permit was inadvertently published without the related attachments. This error has been corrected and the attachments are now posted for viewing.

The purpose of the public hearing is to solicit additional comments regarding the draft UIC permit as provided.

PERMIT INFORMATION

Permittee Name:

Blackstone Minerals, LLC

Facility Location:

Green River, Emery County

Mailing Address:

712 Proud Eagle Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada 89114

BACKGROUND

Blackstone is conducting lithium and associated brine resource mining operations near Green River, Utah. Brines will be extracted from the paradox formation, specifically Clastic Zone 31 using extraction wells. Brines will be processed using a lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide production plant utilizing direct extraction.

The spent brine that is depleted of lithium will be pumped into the injection wells under pressure into the Paradox formation between clastic zone 7 and 19, or about 6,040 to 6,445 feet below ground surface. Th Draft Permit solely regulates the reinjection of spent brines and does not address water rights or the lithium extraction process.

PUBLIC HEARING INFORMATION

DWQ is holding a public hearing to solicit further comments on the Draft Permit.

Location:

Green River City Hall, 460 E Main St, Green River, Utah, 84525

Date:

February 21, 2024

Time:

DWQ Informational session begins at 6:00 pm

Public Hearing from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm

PUBLIC COMMENTS

During the second public comment period, any interested person may submit written comments on the Draft Permit. All comments from both public notice and comment periods will be considered in making the final decision and shall be answered as provided in Utah Admin. Code R317-7-13. Additionally, public comments may be made in person and recorded at the public hearing on the Draft Permit. Written comments will also be accepted at the public hearing. Prior to the hearing, DWQ will hold a short informational session on the Draft Permit. Public comments are invited any time prior to the deadline of the close of business on February 23, 2023.

Written public comments can be submitted to: Porter Henze, Groundwater Permits Section, Utah Division of Water Quality, PO Box 144870, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-4870, or by email at: wqcomments@utah.gov. After considering public comment, the Director may issue the permit, revise it, or abandon it. The Draft Permit and supporting documents are available for public review at https://deq.utah.gov/division-water-quality or https://www.utah.gov/pmn/index.html . If internet access is not available, a copy may be obtained by calling Porter Henze at (385) 566-7799.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Additional information may be obtained upon request by contacting Porter Henze at (385) 566-7799 or pkhenze@utah.gov or by writing to the aforementioned address. The Draft Permit and related documents are available for review on the DWQ web page at http://www.waterquality.utah.gov/PublicNotices/index.htm.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with special needs (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) should contact the Utah State Accessibility website at https://www.utah.gov/accessibility.html.

