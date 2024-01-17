LEGAL NOTICE – CARBON COUNTY, UTAH – SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NUMBER 574

In the regular meeting of the Board of Carbon County Commissioners of, January 3, 2024, the Commissioners approved Ordinance Number 574, an Ordinance amending a portion of the Official Zone Map of Carbon County, Utah, changing a portion of the M & G zone to C-1 zone in Section 2, Township 11 S, Range 11 E, SLB&M within the jurisdictional limits of Carbon County, Utah and providing for the effective date thereof. A copy of the complete Ordinance is available for review at the Office of the County Clerk, Carbon County Administration Building at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501

/s/ Seth Marsing, Clerk/Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 17, 2024.