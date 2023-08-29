Jerry B Frandsen, a beloved father, partner, and friend, left us on August 5, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, love, and cherished memories.

Born on February 6, 1947, Jerry’s life was a tapestry woven with compassion, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to his business, friends and family. Throughout his life, Jerry exemplified the values of hard work, integrity, and a deep devotion to those he cared for. Their are numerous people that Jerry touched throughout his life. From employees, to people he helped with their businesses. His family has received an outpouring of support from all those he helped and assisted throughout his life. If nothing else, his friends and family knew that Jerry was always there for them.

Jerry’s happy place was either on the water, in the sun, or working on cars. Whether at Lake Powell, or in his shop, that’s where Dad was most at home. He taught us all things we would never have had the opportunity to learn. He was a Jack of all trades, and Master of many. And we all learned so much from his tutelage. His expertise and his hobbies are where he made many valuable connections.

Jerry’s heart was captured by his partner, Beverly Retherford, who was there with him until the very end. Their love was a testament to the power of companionship and mutual support. Their journey together was filled with shared adventures, quiet moments of reflection, and an unbreakable bond that will forever remain an inspiration to those who witnessed their love. To the very end, Beverly was the only one whom Jerry felt at ease with.

Jerry’s was a great father to his sons Dustin and Chad, who carry on his legacy of love, resilience, and kindness. As a father, he instilled in us the importance of family bonds, hard work, and the pursuit of one’s dreams. His dedication to his sons’ growth and happiness knew no bounds, and his guidance will continue to shape our lives in the years to come.

Jerry’s first wife, Patricia Frandsen, helped turn him into the kind, compassionate man that he was. Married to Jerry for almost 30 years, she had an incredibly positive influence on all those around her. While she passed away in 2019, without her, we wouldn’t be the same family that we are today.

Jerry’s daughter in law, Kelsey Frandsen, was also there with him to the very end. Val and Mike McLain, as well as Grace Hatfield, also sat bedside and provided all their support during a tough time. Grand County Hospice provided a great service to Jerry, and were always there; night and day. We can’t thank everyone enough for all their help and well wishes.

Jerry is survived by his Brother Wayne, and Sisters Clyda and Camille, as well as his granddaughter Riley.

His parents, Duane and Velma Frandsen preceded him in death.

Jerry had a close connection to the Beverly’s family. He was preceded in death by Seth, and is survived by Jonce, Jennifer, and their daughters Marrisa, Grace, Emma, and Hadley Hatfield. All loved spending time with Jerry at the lake or working on cars.

Finally, Jerry’s memory will also be carried on by his extended family and numerous friends who were touched by his kindness and generosity. He had a unique ability to make everyone feel valued and heard, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who were fortunate enough to have him in their lives.

As we reflect on the life of Jerry, let us remember the joy he brought into the world, the lives he touched, and the legacy he leaves behind. So many people’s lives are the better for having known Jerry.

Per Jerry’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a date later this year, in lieu of a funeral.

Rest in peace, dear Jerry. Your memory will forever be etched in our hearts and minds.