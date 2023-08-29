Spartans Fall in Road Matchup

ETV News Stock Photo

The Spartans moved to 2-2 on the season after a non-region loss to Enterprise on Friday. The road proved tough for Emery as the undefeated Wolves prevailed 34-20.

Enterprise got on the board first with a touchdown in the opening quarter. The team scored at the 6:45 mark off of a 45-yard run. Emery answered at the 2:37 mark with a 30-yard field goal to trail 6-3 going into the second.

The second quarter was back and forth as the teams fought for the advantage. The Wolves found the end zone at the 6:50 mark off of an 11-yard run before Emery gained two points off a safety with 2:20 remaining. Just 26 seconds later, Luke Justice scored off of a five-yard pass from Wade Stilson, who also completed the kick. Enterprise answered back quickly with a TD at 1:12.

Trailing 20-12 at the half, Emery fought through the third, but the Wolves bolstered their lead. Enterprise had an 85-yard interception return, which was followed up by a two-point conversion to extend the lead to 28-12.

The Spartans rallied in the fourth with a touchdown off of a four-yard run by Dane Sitterud. Mason Stilson then scored on the conversion to narrow the Spartan’s deficit to 28-20. In the end, Enterprise pulled out one more stop with a touchdown at the 3:38 mark to take this one 34-20.

Wade Stilson threw for 330 yards with 26 passes for the Spartans to go along with 14 rushing yards. Dane had 14 carries in the game, good for 38 rushing yards. Matt Olsen had 16 grabs for Emery for 205 yards, while Creek Sharp accumulated 76 yards on six catches.

Emery (2-2) will look to rebound against Manti (2-1) in a non-region matchup on Friday, Sept. 1. The game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports with a 7 p.m. kickoff.