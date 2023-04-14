Jerry Lee Ghirardo was born to Roberta Carlton and Mark Ghirardo in California on May 13, 1982 and passed away unexpectedly on March 23, 2023 in San Diego, California.

He lived most of his life in Carbon County. He married Patricia (Willson) Ghirardo on February 1, 2009 in Wellington, Utah. Jerry and Patricia had two daughters, Camrie and Amelia, and a stepdaughter, Keianna. Jerry made his home in Price for many years and made many friends. Jerry moved back to California to be with his grandmother and his mother Roberta.

Jerry was preceded in death by his grandmother Norma Jean, mother Roberta Carlton, and Mark Ghirardo. Jerry is survived by his wife Patricia Ghirardo, daughters Camrie Ghirardo and Amelia Ghirardo, stepdaughter Keianna Ghirardo, brothers Jessie Carlton and James Ghirardo, and stepdad Matthew Archuleta.

There will be a celebration of life for Jerry at Pioneer Park in Price, Utah on April 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. There will be refreshments and drinks.