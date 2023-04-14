Dinos Even the Score *Photo Gallery*

Thursday’s rivalry match had huge implications in the Region 12 Standings. Carbon needed a win to contend with Emery after the Spartans won by a shootout in Castle Dale.

The Dinos immediately got on the board with a play from the kickoff. Sam Dart kicked a bomb that went down the field, bounced over the Emery’s goalie’s head and found the back of the net. Just 11 seconds in, Carbon already took a 1-0 lead.

The score remained one, nil Dinos until the second half. Carbon won a free kick and Parker Morgan sent a cross that connected with Luke Brady for the header score. That made it 2-0 and capped off the scoring on both sides.

Dylan Curtis, meanwhile, recorded a clean sheet for the Dinos. With the win, Carbon pulls ahead of Emery by .5 game in Region 12 with two weeks left.

Up next, Carbon (6-2, 6-1) will travel to face Grand (4-6, 1-5) on Tuesday and Beaver (5-3, 5-2) on Friday. The Spartans (5-4, 5-1) will head to North Sanpete (0-6, 0-4) on Tuesday before returning home to face Richfield (4-7, 1-5) on Friday.