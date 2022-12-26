JoAnn Jeffs Bulkley

JoAnn made her way back to her Heavenly home in the early hours of December 20, 2022, after complications from a fall.

JoAnn was born in Price, Utah on March 16, 1950, to Joe and Donna Mae Jeﬀs. She was raised on a farm in Castle Dale, Utah. She was the middle sister to Donnie and Joyce. She was her dad’s right-hand man, and he often said she bucked hay better than most men he knew. She was a hard worker. JoAnn attended Emery High School where she met some of her dear friends whom she remained close with throughout life.

She joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served a mission in San Francisco, California. There she met Loyd Bulkley, they would later marry in the Manti Utah Temple. Residing in the Salt Lake area, they had four children, and after 16 years of marriage, they would divorce and go their separate ways.

She stayed in the Salt Lake area working at R.C. Willey in Human Resources for many years before having to retire after an accident caused a head injury. She would ﬁnd her way to Nampa, Idaho, meeting many wonderful and near and dear friends. Eventually, she would ﬁnd her ﬁnal home in Twin Falls, Idaho, being closer to her grandchildren. She lived in her home that she loved dearly, creating a place of peace and comfort in Twin Falls for 10-plus years. She lived in the Twin Falls Care Center for the last year and a half.

JoAnn loved her grandkids she had nothing but patience for them. It didn’t matter if they were two carrying around her favorite snow globe, creating a giant crafting mess, baking, and everything in between she was there for it. She loved to sew, and the world is full of her pillowcases, purses, table runners, and many other treasures.

JoAnn faced many trials in her life and still found a way to continue. She continued with much strength and faith. She kept the attitude of “morning is still going to come and we have a choice on how to face the trials that come our way.” She was a woman of great service even when she had nothing, she would ﬁnd a way to give. Even when her body physically slowed and day-to-day tasks became challenging, she found a way to give. She was never ok going to someone’s house empty-handed. She knew no stranger and treated everyone like family. She surrounded herself with wonderful people they became her family. She loved her Heavenly Father very much and was a great example to all of faith, service, and unconditional love.

She is preceded in death by her Grandma Oman, parents Joe and Donna Mae Jeﬀs, many aunts and uncles that she loved dearly, and by her dear friend Connie Jensen.

Her legacy lives on through her four children, Jeﬀ (Deanna) Bulkley of Twin Falls, Emilie (Hiram) Burke of the Seattle, Washington area, Kyle (Taylor) Bulkley of Twin Falls, and Evonne (Paul) Sell of West Jordan, Utah. Her 13 grandchildren, McKayla, Hailee, Kennedy, Hannah, Preslee, Alice, Hudson, Piper, Payten, Savannah, Devin, Sabrina, and Drake, as well as two new grandsons-in-law, Jonny Carillo and David Whitehead, her two sisters Joyce Davis and Donnie Hamblin, and many near and dear friends.

The family would like to thank Twin Falls Transitional Care and its staﬀ for the care they provided her for the last year and a half.

There will be a small service at 11 am, January 2, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-Harrison Bldg. 667 Harrison St. in Twin Falls, Idaho, with a lunch to follow.

One of her last requests was for the people she loved to have a nice meal and talk about all the memories they had with her, if you knew her, she loved you, so please join us in celebrating the life of a wonderful woman.

Condolences may be left by visiting www.whitereynoldschapel.com.