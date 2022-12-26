Carbon County Bids Adieu to Robbie Jensen

The final Carbon County Commission meeting for the 2022 year began with a farewell presentation to Robbie Jensen. This was presented by Carbon County Human Resources Director Kellie Payne.

Payne said that the county is sad to see Jensen go. While he works for the Association of Local Governments (AOG), he has acted as the director for not only the Carbon County Senior Center, but the Emery County Senior Center as well. This was a joint venture that was brought together by the two counties at the end of 2018.

Payne gifted Jensen with a plaque to commemorate his time with the county before he was given his own time at the podium. He expressed his appreciation for the support he received throughout the years, but stated that there came a point in which his family came first.

Jensen will still be working with the AOG and performing his duties there. He informed the commissioners that if there is any way that he can help with the centers, he is happy to be of assistance.

“Of course, I will be dropping in to visit all my senior friends,” Jensen assured.

Visiting the center will be even easier for Jensen once the new AOG building, which is being constructed next to the senior center, is completed. Jensen thanked his staff, who he said does a lot of hard work.

The commissioners thanked Jensen for his service and Martines questioned whether he is taking his powder-blue suit or leaving it behind. Jensen stated that he will definitely be donning the popular suit on his final day at the center. Commission Chair Larry Jensen then bid him good luck.