Joe Colosimo Named 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Grand Marshal

Press Release

Joe Colosimo, the 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Grand Marshal, was born in Price in 1949. He was raised in Haiwatha alongside his two sisters, Margaret and Kathy Colosimo. At the age of 16, his family relocated to Price.

He graduated from Carbon High School in 1967, and continued his education for the next two years at the College of Eastern Utah. Joe then transferred to Logan to finalize his degree at Utah State University, graduating in 1972 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics. Even when attending school in Logan, he remained closely tied to Carbon County by rooming with multiple great men from home (oh the stories!).

Joe met his wife, Sandi, while attending Utah State. They married on March 2, 1974, and settled back in Price shortly after. They recently celebrated 49 years of marriage, and this is one of his biggest accomplishments. They had two children, Paul Colosimo (Jenn) and Tami Nelson (Pete). Joe was always actively supporting the community with whatever his children were involved in, including little league, swimming, dancing, band, etc. He now has five grandchildren and two great grandchildren who he loves spending as much time with as possible.

He started his career with Lee Norse in Price as a warehouseman, and continued advancing and growing his career locally, including working for Joy Mining Machinery. He retired from Energy West Mining after a 30-year career as the Director of Purchasing and Materials Manager for Energy West and Bridger Coal Underground. Many of his direct reports will tell you that he is “the best boss I’ve ever had!”

Besides focusing on his career, he has always been an active member of the Notre Dame Catholic Church. He has gladly volunteered his time to help wherever it is needed. This has included being the Oktoberfest Chairmain, Parish Council Member and maintaining the Church grounds.

Joe is also an active Knights of Columbus, which is a Catholic men’s worldwide organization. As part of the Knights, he has volunteered his services to better our community, including programs like donating to the food bank and cleaning up the roads. He started the local Christmas wreath program at the local cemeteries in remembrance of loved ones during the holiday season. Live wreaths are placed on graves and removed after the holidays. At one point, he was even named as the Knight of the Year for the State of Utah for his community service.

Joe will help his fellow community members and neighbors whenever it is needed and he is available. He has helped many by clearing their driveways of snow, assisting with spring clean up, pruning their trees, adjusting sprinklers and providing landscaping advice, and he always does it all with a smile. He received his Master Gardner certification in 2022, which also included 40 hours of local community service, and he loved every minute of it!

Joe is very honored to be recognized as this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Grand Marshal. He has always been proud to be part of Carbon County’s culture and community. He would like to thank those that have supported him throughout his journey.