Joe’s Fest Blends Clinics, Climbing and Community

Press Release

The Joe’s Valley Fest is a celebration that includes clinics, climbing and community. The event’s mission is to enhance the local economy, build community, and drive sustainability by bringing rock climbers and locals together around our shared enthusiasm for the outdoors.

The ninth annual Joe’s Valley Fest was held Oct. 5-8 in Emery County, primarily in Castle Dale and Orangeville with activities also happening in the bouldering areas in Straight Canyon, Cottonwood Canyon and near Grime’s Wash.

There was a full schedule of events designed to appeal to boulderers and locals alike to bring everyone together. And it is family friendly, as well. Thursday featured a fun run in Orangeville, a movie night and cornhole tournament in Castle Dale, and night bouldering in the canyons.

Friday is focused on local artisans, businesses and community. Friday brought yoga at GRIT Fitness as well as local experiences, including Fishin’ Joe’s with Joe and Jo, Makin’ Food Ranch Donuts, Makin’ a Giant Pizza and Makin’ Copper Jewelry. A mechanical bull was there in the afternoon, followed by a rodeo where everyone can watch climbers try to do hide racing, ride a steer and chase chickens.

Saturday is focused on climbing and an in town raffle. There was a free introduction to climbing class for anyone interested. Pro climbers from companies like Mountain Hardwear came in to host climbing clinics. In the evening, there was a huge drawing for prizes like YETI coolers and Organic crash pads.

Sunday is a stewardship day with one project in town and one trail maintenance project. This year, the in-town project was a cleanup of Orangeville. In the past, the Fest has painted the Castle Dale Senior Center and local businesses.

The Fest is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that gets its funding from ticket sales, state level grants and sponsorships. The first goal is to break even on costs. Any incremental funds are used to support local youth programs, year-round stewardship and other non-profit organizations.

Spend locally is a key tenet of the Fest. Excluding external marketing, 75% of last year’s spend was local. The Fest and its attendees spent an estimated $117,000 for or during the Fest last year.

There are about 500 people at the Fest during its peak times. This seems to be about the right level to support local businesses without overwhelming them. One local restaurant saw a 27% increase in sales during the event and looks forward to it each year. The Fest plans to stay at this level of attendees so as to support local businesses without overwhelming them.

“Climbers will be coming to the area regardless of the Fest, so we want to encourage them to learn about the local community, and spend money locally, while they are here,” event organizers shared.

Next year will be the 10th annual Joe’s Valley Fest and the team is looking forward to making it the best ever.