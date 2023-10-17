UHSAA Releases Football RPI Standings

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

As the regular football season wrapped up last week, the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) released the RPI standings across all classifications.

Starting with 2A, Emery received the #4 seed with its 6-3 record, earning the team a bye in the first round. San Juan claimed the top spot in 2A, followed by South Summit and Layton Christian Academy. All three teams, along with #5 Summit Academy, will have the first round bye.

The Spartans will have this week to prepare for the quarterfinals, which is slated for Oct. 27. The team will face #5 Summit Academy (6-4, 3-2 2A North) with the home field advantage as the matchup will be in Castle Dale. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, Carbon faced tough competition in the 3A classification. The Dinos went 1-9 on the season, earning them the #12 seed at the bottom of the RPI standings. Richfield topped the classification with Manti in second and Morgan in third.

The #12 Dinos will have a tough matchup in the opening round as the team is pitted against #5 Grantsville (5-5, 3-2 3A North). Carbon will be on the road for the matchup on Friday with a 6 p.m. kickoff. If the Dinos win, they will advance to the quarterfinals on Oct. 27.