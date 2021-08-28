John Wesley Powell River History Museum to Participate in Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day

By Candice L. Cravins

On Saturday, Sept. 18, the John Wesley Powell River History Museum in Green River will participate in Smithsonian Magazine’s annual Museum Day. Museum Day is an annual celebration of boundless curiosity hosted by Smithsonian Magazine. Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket.

This year’s Museum Day also coincides with Green River’s annual Melon Days Festival. The Melon Days Festival, now 115 years old, is a celebration of the town’s famously tasty melon varieties and their growers. Visitors to town will have the opportunity to experience all the unique cultural opportunities that Green River has to offer this weekend!

The museum will open for business after the conclusion of the Melon Days parade and remain open until 5 p.m. To receive your ticket for free entrance to the museum on Saturday, Sept. 18, please visit: https://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/venues/museum/the-john-wesley-powell-river-history-museum/.