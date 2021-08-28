Proclamation Approved to Declare September Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month

ETV News stock photo from a past event during Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month.

Amanda McIntosh, who is an advocate for suicide prevention and awareness in many ways, including acting as the Vice President of the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand counties, visited the Price City Council during its Aug. 25 meeting with a request.

McIntosh informed the council that she was seeking a proclamation to make September Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. She said that Carbon, Emery and Grand counties lead the state in suicide deaths per capita.

Through her position at the HOPE Squad and the Southeast Utah Health Department, where McIntosh is the Suicide Prevention Specialist, as well as her position as a member of the Utah Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, McIntosh hopes to bring many activities of awareness to the area to ensure that all know of the resources available.

By having September designated as Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, McIntosh explained, there can be a push along with other events that are being hosted. Such an event is the World Suicide Prevention Day, which is taking place on Sept. 10 at the Price City Peace Garden.

McIntosh’s proclamation stated that Utah has consistently been in the top 10 states for suicide deaths since 2012 and those that lose a loved one to a suicide death are at a 30% higher risk of ending their lives to suicide as well. The risk of suicide can be reduced through awareness, training, proper education, resources and treatment.

The Price City Council then made the decision to approve September as Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month within the city.

“It makes me happy that you guys recognize that it is important,” McIntosh stated.