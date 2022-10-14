Join Carbon High’s Career Fair Today

This year’s Carbon High School (CHS) Career Fair will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 22. It is slated to begin bright and early at 8 a.m. and run until 11 a.m.

CHS has partnered with USU Eastern, the Department of Workforce Services, community partners and employers to ensure that this fair is as successful as ones in the past. Businesses are invited to participate in the fair, and it was noted that the main goal of the career fair is to connect students with a profession in an industry that could open a door for careers.

Businesses that choose to participate in the career fair will be given time in three different sessions to present to students. Presentations should include information about workplace expectations, education requirements, necessary skills and needed soft skills.

CHS would like businesses to emphasize the importance of taking advantage of high school coursework as well as post-high school education, technical skills training or internships with onsite training.

Those that are considering participating may complete the online form. They will then be added to a list and kept informed regarding the next steps. The schedule will include a short keynote presentation and three 30-minute sessions for students to rotate through after the keynote.