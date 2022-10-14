Wellington 4th Graders Cook Breakfast

Carbon School District Press Release

On Monday, Sept. 26, Wellington Elementary’s fourth grade students participated in the school’s annual Tin Can Cook-Out, a 40-year tradition that ties into the fourth grade science curriculum regarding heat, heat transfer and energy conversion.

During class time prior to the event, students built pizza box solar ovens. They then used those ovens and oversized tin cans with sternos to cook themselves breakfast. The delectable smells of eggs, bacon and sausage filled the air as students visited with each other and parents who came to help.

Teacher Autumn Clark said that the students love this event every year. “It’s kind of eye-opening [for them],” she said, “When you tell them you’re gonna cook breakfast on a tin can, they kind of look at you like you’re crazy. But when their bacon starts sizzling, they’re like ‘It’s working!’”