Jones & DeMille Engineering Named April CCCC Business Spotlight

Jones & DeMille Engineering (JDE), who have provided 40 years of quality and excellence to the community, presented at the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) April luncheon.

Daniel Hawley, who is the manager of the Price office, stated that they cover mainly southern Utah up into Idaho. Most of the business’s time is spent in rural communities, covering all kinds of projects.

JDE currently provides services in architecture, funding procurement, civil engineering, water resources, transportation, GIS, recreation, materials testing, environmental resources and much more.

Some of the recent projects that JDE has tackled are the Southeastern Regional Development Agency (SERDA) building, Four Corners Community Behavioral Health and the Sally Mauro Elementary school parking lot.

The business can tackle sewer projects, water projects and, most recently and uniquely, trails and recreation.

“Since 1982, Jones & DeMille Engineering has found the key to delivering award-winning professional services and client success is our commitment throughout the entire process and by following our company core values,” JDE shared.

Those interested can obtain more information on all that Jones & DeMille has to offer by calling (435) 637-8266 or visiting their website.