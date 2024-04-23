Carbon Chamber Spotlights Flawless Sheeting

Flawless Sheeting’s Lisa Ward Mortensen, Jeret Wear, and Chauncey Herring took to the stage during the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) April luncheon to give a presentation as one of the business spotlights.

Mortensen explained that they moved into the building they currently occupy in 2020, with the chamber hosting a ribbon cutting. Ever since, the CCCC has supposed Flawless Sheeting with networking and topics to learn.

Wear stated that the business specializes in metal roofing, sheeting and siding with different options and colors. They work on residential and commercial roofing, and everything they do has a warranty. Flawless Sheeting stands behind everything they make and sell.

The business also works in steel buildings, with a couple of different sizes and styles that are completely customizable. Mortensen said they are kind of a one-stop shop who sells mostly to contractors, but there are a lot of do-it-yourself employees as well.

Herring, the Office Manager, handles all of the estimating with some great programs and Mortensen said she can boast that they have about a three to four day turnaround on all orders.

Veering away from what is offered at Flawless Sheeting, Mortensen directed the presentation more toward the feel of being an employee. When they first started, they set a goal to be the kind of employer they always wanted to work for.

With this in mind, one of their business models is to give a healthy work/life balance. Another goal they wished to accomplish was to always give back, and Flawless Sheeting is happy to sponsor and partner when available.

Flawless Sheeting can be contacted at (435) 636-7300 or interested patrons can visit their website.