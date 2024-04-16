Kaden Lee Olsen, 23, tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident on April 9, 2024 in Alexandria, Virginia. The loss of our son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend is absolutely devastating for all who knew him. He will be and already is greatly missed. Kaden was larger than life and lived a full and happy life that he built and created for himself. He passed doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle. He overcame and accomplished so much in his 23 years.

Kaden was born on July 29, 2000 in Price, Utah. He loved playing with his siblings, cousins, and friends in Wellington and Price. He enjoyed swimming, video games, Lord of the Rings, and most of all, riding dirt bikes. He lived in Trinidad, Colorado and Sidney, Montana during his teen years where he enjoyed playing football and working on his gold 2000 Ford Mustang.

After an early graduation from high school, he fulfilled his childhood dream of joining the Marine Corps. He served at the prestigious Marine Barricks 8th & I in Washington DC. He was selected and trained for the firing party where he performed the 21 gun salute and fired the final shots for countless fallen Marines as they were laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. He also escorted the president to the White House during the inauguration ceremonies. Kaden was a leader to his entire platoon. He embodied the values of a Marine: Honor, Courage, and Commitment. He was honorably discharged in January 2023.

With sheer grit and determination he accomplished all he set out to do, achieving many awards and honors along the way. He stood tall and firm in his beliefs. Kaden was large in stature. His passion was going to the gym and building a strong body. He enjoyed working as a Project Manager in Maryland and was looking forward to furthering his education in Cyber Security. His mom was his best friend and she loves him fiercely. All who knew Kaden loved him. He will be greatly missed. We love you, Kaden.

He leaves to mourn: His mother, Erin Owens, dad Dennis Owens, stepmom Shauna (Jeremiah) Cooke, and Ricky Olsen. Siblings: Camron Owens, Derek Owens, Peyton Olsen, Hadlee Adams. Best friends and brothers: James Widenmann and Nic Springer. Siblings by choice: Jordan and Dillon King. Grandparents: Christy Johnson Lewis, Jim (LeAnna) Kulow Jr., Brenda (Jason) Chambers, Lisa Olsen, Royce Axtell, Max and Kim Moosman. Great Grandparents: Jim Kulow Sr. (Vicki), Alice Olsen. Aunts and Uncles: Brooke (Jeremy) Jensen, Chad (Andrea) Kulow, Megan (Casey) Spillman, Caitlin (Eric) Spears, Kristen (Randon) Timothy, Rachelle Olsen, Courtney Olsen, Heidi Howe. His dogs: Thor, Luna, and Cooper. And so many of the sweetest cousins who love and look up to him like a big brother, who Kaden loved and protected. Kaden adored his girlfriend. He loved and was loved by many close friends and family.

Preceded in death by: Grandparents: Rick Olsen, Sonny Olsen, Kay (Jimmy) Copfer, Gary (Papa) and Dorothy (Nana) Johnson, Cheryl Axtell, Uncles: Cody Olsen, Ty Moosman.

Some have asked how to help Kaden’s family. In Lieu of Flowers, A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover the funeral costs and give some relief and time for grieving to his family.

https://bit.ly/kadenolsenmemorial

Funeral Services provided by Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT.

https://www.fulkersons.com/Obituary/6059/Kaden-Lee-Olsen