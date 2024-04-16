Dinos Tennis Host Wildcats *Photo Gallery*

The Richfield Wildcats visited Price on Thursday for a region match. The player of the match went to Nicholas Bryner as he defeated his opponent in three sets. The first set went 3-6, for Richfield’s Jaxon Demille.

Bryner dug deep and completed the comeback victory, winning in set two (6-4) and set three (6-2).

Judson Varner and Carter Abbott also went three sets, but came up short after the tough Wildcat duo found their rhythm. The young team battled hard and showed a lot of heart, but would fall the Richfield with a score of 5-1.

Next up, the boys will host the Delta Rabbits on Tuesday on their home court, then to Nephi to face the Juab Wasps. Then they will have a tournament in Vernal over the weekend.