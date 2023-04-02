Karolyle Majors Bowman

HUNTINGTON – Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Karolyle Majors Bowmanm passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 28th, 2023. Karolyle was born in Randelette, UT, on August 29th, 1939, to Charles Robert Majors and Gertrude Leona Wagner. She married Julian Bowman on August 4th, 1956, in Elko, NV.

Karolyle and her husband ran two successful businesses for over 40 years: Bowman Ready Mix Inc. and their independent trucking company (BMR). They spent many of their years together traveling to Joe’s Valley where they would stay at their cabin. In Joe’s Valley, she was always hosting the party and cooking for everyone around. She had her famous pineapple upside down cake that would never miss making an appearance. She loved quilting, sewing, gardening, and reading. You would catch her every morning as the sun was rising tending her garden. When you would show up at her house, you would either see her crocheting a doily or back in her sewing room making a quilt. If she wasn’t doing those two things, you would always find a Nicholas Sparks book in her hand.

Karolyle was survived by; Two daughters, Dolly (Drew) Wilberg, Deb Butler; Son, J. Lyle Bowman; 2 Brothers Jerome (Jackie) Majors, Zen (Teresa) Majors; Sister Judy Palmer; Sister-in Law Donna Majors; 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Julian Bowman, Parents (Charles and Gertrude Majors), Brother (James Majors), Sister (Iris Bunny Bean) Granddaughter (Billie Joe Butler). There will be no services held at this time. They will be held at a later date.