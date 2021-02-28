Katie Powell Velasco

Katie Powell, born July 11, 1979 in Price, Utah, to Kerry and Karla Powell, passed away unexpectedly at home Friday, March 5, 2021, of natural causes at age 41.

Katie grew up in Huntington, Utah, and was her Daddy’s farm girl, despite being terrified of animals. She graduated from Emery High School in Castle Dale, Utah, with the class of 1997.

Katie had a dynamic personality and was the life of the party in every environment. She was affectionately known by her family as “Katie the Beautiful” and was everybody’s favorite; just ask her. She was the most giving, warm-hearted soul you could have the privilege of knowing.

Katie’s children, Truxton and Lilly, were her pride and joy. When she wasn’t cheering them on at their various events, she was busy bragging about them to anyone who would listen.

Katie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She worked for the State of Utah Driver License Division in the West Valley and North Temple offices.

Katie struggled throughout her life with health issues and was a two-time kidney transplant recipient. Each kidney donated by a sister; Kacie and KeriAnne, respectively.

She will be dearly missed. She leaves a large hole in our hearts that won’t easily be filled. For now, we will follow Katie’s life motto, “Be a pineapple. Stand tall, wear a crown, and be sweet on the inside.”

Katie is survived by son, James Truxton Winn, 21, of Cheyenne, WY; daughter Lilly Aileen Velasco, 17, of West Valley City; partner, Joe Sirorine of West Valley City; parents, Kerry and Karla Powell of Lehi; siblings, Kacie (Trent) Keele of Eagle Mountain; Karen Beals of Provo; KeriAnne (Zac) Swasey of Kemmerer, WY; Kristopher (TyAnna) Powell of Spokane, WA; Kody (Elisabeth) Powell of Salt Lake City; and Kevin (Ashley) Powell of Eagle Mountain; her canine friends, Bogan and Lucy; and many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 12:00 pm at the Jordan Willows Stake Center, 2161 W. Grays Dr., Lehi, Utah, where a Viewing will be held prior to services from 10:30 am to 11:45 am. In accordance with Katie’s wishes, she will be cremated. Interment will be in the Lehi City Cemetery at a later date.

Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary