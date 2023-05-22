Keener Impresses at State

Green River and Pinnacle traveled to the State Track and Field Championships last week to participate in a variety of events. Nineteen 1A schools traveled to Brigham Young University in Provo to compete.

Junior Jenilee Keener was the shining star for Green River, scoring all of the points for the Lady Pirates. Her best performance came in the javelin as she defended her state championship from 2022. She also placed in discus, finishing fifth, and shot put, finishing seventh.

Keener scored 16 points for Green River, earning the team an eighth-place finish for the girls. Pinnacle’s Heather Kerr added a lone point for the Lady Panthers with her eighth-place finish in discus.

Senior Bridjer Meadows was the only Pirate with a placement in the boys’ competition as he took sixth in shot put. The points put Green River in 17th place while Pinnacle had no scorers on the boys’ side.