Keener Leads Charge Over Panthers

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The Lady Panthers made the trip to Green River for another rivalry contest on Tuesday. The Lady Pirates were ready for the invitation and fought off Pinnacle 15-8 in the first quarter.

The Black and Purple gained ground in the second quarter, pulling within two possessions at halftime, 28-22. Green River put on the clamps in the second half and went up by double-digits. The Pirates then finished off the Panthers 57-44 for the victory.

Jenilee Keener scored a game-high 20 points followed by Abby Erwin with 16. Jordynne Gringerich added 11 points while Rose Barragan hit two three-pointers and Emma Grimmett tallied four points for Green River.

The Panthers were led by Avree Atwood with 14 points and Persephone Jones with nine. Heather Kerr and Azure Jewkes recorded seven points apiece while Jostyn Mclean added five points and Madison Sasser added two.

Thursday marks senior night for the Lady Pirates (7-16, 4-4) as they welcome in De Beque (10-7) from Colorado. The Lady Panthers 3-17, 0-7) will also have senior night, but on Friday against Monticello (3-15, 1-6).