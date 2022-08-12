Kent Blaine McKell, 74, our beloved spouse, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on August 8, 2022. Kent was born February 2, 1948 in Payson, Utah to Mark Allen McKell and Erma Powell McKell. He had an older sister Marilyn Moore who he adored and a younger brother Allen Glade McKell who he had many adventures with.

Kent enjoyed a storybook childhood in Spanish Fork with many hours spent at his dad’s farm helping feed and care for the animals, taking care of pigeons, fishing the river, hunting, and soaking up the outdoors. He loved playing basketball, baseball, running track, and pulling pranks with his friends.

He graduated from Spanish Fork High School in 1966. He served a 2 1/2 year mission in Japan. He was a faithful missionary and had many spiritual experiences and made many lifelong friends. After his mission, he purchased his first hot rod, a blue Chevelle Super Sport.

Kent graduated from BYU in 1972 with a major in Zoology. He married Barbara Berrett in the Manti Temple before moving to Atlanta, Georgia where he attended dental school at Emory University. While living there, they were blessed with their oldest daughter, Melissa. They have always shared fond memories of this time.

The couple moved back to Utah in 1976. Barbara was pregnant with their second child when Kent took over a new dental clinic in Emery County. Kent or “Doc” as he was affectionately known, worked long hours helping the people he loved for almost 40 years. He never hesitated to see an emergency patient. Kent had an amazing ability to remember not only the names of his patients and the small details of their lives, but could even recollect the tooth he had previously attended to, even before checking the chart. He was skilled at interviewing his patients in the kindest way with the assistance of laughing gas. He loved his staff and considered them some of his dearest friends.

When Dr. McKell wasn’t at the office, he enjoyed basketball (especially draining three point shots), watching sports, supporting his children in their activities, the outdoors, animals, and most of all horses. As a kid, he asked his dad for a horse for Christmas and never got one. To his dad’s dismay, he more than made up for this in his adult life! He owned several race horses – Cosmic Caper, Oxford Graduate, and Striking Distance to name a few. In the coming year, one of his son’s mares will deliver a Striking Distance baby. We know he will be awaiting this birth with great anticipation from the other side.

Kent wasn’t always just “horsing around.” He served in the Stake Presidency with Jerry Mangum and Lavar Leonhardt and loved sharing his stories and unique teaching style with his gospel doctrine class.

Of all the roles he played, the one he loved the most was that of father. His children were his most precious treasures. They lovingly referred to him as “Bumstead”. They remember spending time at the farm, fishing trips, roasting marshmallows, eating rootbeer floats and footlong hotdogs from the Grub Box, attending horse races, ice skating, camping, snowmobiling, and enjoying BYU sporting events. His favorite family vacations were spent at Circus Circus winning stuffed animals. He won so many that his wife had shelves built to display them all.

Kent was a great listener and trusted confidant. He was an example of unconditional love, kindness, forgiveness, and seeing the good in everyone. He was a gentle man by nature who didn’t raise his voice and who could keep his cool when others couldn’t. He was a friend to all and it was common knowledge that if you went to the grocery store with him it wouldn’t be a short trip. He spent hours talking to his dad who recently passed away; he was a bright spot in his dad’s life.

Prior to his retirement, he had the opportunity to travel to China with his wife and provide dental services for underprivileged people. He retired in 2015 and soon after had back surgery which caused him discomfort in his final years. Despite this, he kept a positive attitude and was still able to enjoy the things he loved. He could often be found at “the farm” sitting in his car reading the paper and taking in the fresh air (sometimes asleep). He enjoyed supporting his grandchildren in their extracurricular activities. His children and grandchildren often called him for advice or when they needed a listening ear.

He was greatly loved by his wife, kids, and grandkids and he will be sorely missed by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. He fought a valiant fight and lived an exemplary life. He will be patiently waiting on the other side where he hopes to see all of his family in a Heavenly win picture.

The family would like to sincerely thank Walker Mortuary and all those who have touched his life in any way.

Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing Friday, August 19, 2022 from 5 to 7 pm at the River Bottoms Chapel Building located at 3477 E River Bottoms Rd, Spanish Fork, Utah. Another viewing will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 9:45 am to 10:45 am at the Ferron Utah Stake Center located at 550 S 400 W, Ferron, Utah. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be held at 4:30 pm in the Spanish Fork Cemetery.

Kent is survived by his wife Barbara, his brother Allen McKell, and his five children Melissa, Mark (Jami), Mike (Brandi), Ashley (John), and Brian (Chelsea), and 21 grandchildren. He was extremely proud of his two grandsons that recently returned from LDS missions.