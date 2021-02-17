Kevin Ray Alexander was born on July 19th, 1962 to Darlene and Robert Alexander. He passed away 2/24/2021 at his home in West Jordan, Utah due to medical complications.

Survived by his daughter Tiffany, Son in Law Harley, Granddaughter Kaylynne, and Grandsons William and Jameson.

Proceeded in death by his mother Darlene, Father Robert, and Aunt Lois.

No funeral services will be held at this time, but he will be laid to rest next to his mother and father in Valley View Cemetery in East Carbon, Utah on Monday 3/1/2021 by his daughter Tiffany.