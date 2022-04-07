Kinlee Toomer Receives NJCAA All-American Honorable Mention

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern sophomore guard Kinlee Toomer added one more honor to her achievement list on the basketball court as she was named an honorable mention selection to the NJCAA Division 1 All-America team. In addition to her NJCAA Honorable Mention recognition, Toomer was also a First Team All-Conference selection for Region-18.

“Kinlee has excelled both athletically and academically during her time here at USU Eastern,” said head coach Chelsey Warburton . “We are extremely proud of her and all that she has accomplished and are looking forward to her continued success.”

Toomer completed the season averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game, all of which were team highs. A floor general for USU Eastern throughout the season, Toomer also finished inside the top 30 nationally in assist to turnover ratio.

As part of her 2021-22 statistical resume, Toomer scored a season-high 27 points in a 69-67 road win over Snow College on Dec. 9. Nine days later, she registered a triple double, scoring 18 points to go along with 10 assists and 10 rebounds in a home win over Colorado Northwestern.

Toomer played 80 regular season games in three years at USU Eastern, averaging 10 points, five boards and four assists in that span of time.

The announcement marks the second time in three years that USU Eastern has had an All-American in the program. Margarett Otuafi was named an honorable mention in 2020.