Kites Fly to Celebrate Utah Family Month

The Carbon County Family Support and Children’s Justice Center once again invited the community to celebrate Utah Family Month during its annual “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” event.

Years ago, the Family Support Centers of Utah worked in conjunction with then Governor Gary Herbert to officially declare the five weeks between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day as Utah Family Month.

Though it was rescheduled due to stormy weather, the event had a great turnout, hosted at the Carbon County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, June 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those that attended were treated to free kites and frisbees while supplies lasted, a free hot dog dinner with snow cones and cotton candy, and outdoor enjoyment.

The Carbon County Family Support Center and Children’s Justice Center is an avenue for local families in need of a myriad of resources. The center can be contacted at (435) 636-3739.