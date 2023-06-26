Gigliotti Pond Packed During Fishing Day Event

On Thursday, the Forest Service played host to the special needs community by hosting a fishing day at Gigliotti Pond, located in Helper.

Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman promoted the event in early June, encouraging all those that would like to attend to come out. Fishing began at 9 a.m. and continued until noon. The event had a great showing, with many fresh and seasoned anglers vying for a catch.

Those in attendance were also treated to a meal. Sponsors for the event included the Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, Emery County Recreation, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, Wolverine Fuels and Helper City.