Kiwanis Continues 100-Year Celebration

Press Release

Price Kiwanis continues to improve the lives of children in the Castle Country area during its historic anniversary celebration. More area kids recently received gift bags to celebrate.

Price Kiwanis Children’s Charity is turning 100 years old in 2022 and is celebrating by giving 100 age-appropriate gift bags to 100 children from the Carbon/Emery area. The organization will then host a large birthday party later this spring. Children have received gift bags during Kiwanis Club meetings based on their submissions.

For a child to submit for a gift bag, simply follow the instructions on the submission form below and then submit it to any Price Kiwanis member.

Price Kiwanis is proud to keep all money raised local and working for the benefit of children in the Castle Country area. Each year, Kiwanis supports dozens of children’s charity needs, including Sub for Santa, the free Kids’ Day in the Park, scholarships and various educational endeavors, sports teams, underprivileged children and special needs children.

To learn more about Price Kiwanis, to become involved or for more information, contact any Price Kiwanis member.