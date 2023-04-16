K’Lyn Hepworth Named Site Coordinator of the Year

The Carbon School Board had many great achievements to recognize during its meeting on Wednesday evening. Once such recognition was for K’Lyn Hepworth, who is employed at Bruin Point Elementary School in East Carbon.

She received the honor of Site Coordinator of the Year for after-school programs in the state of Utah. Hepworth was credited as a true hero of after school for the elementary’s Rising Raptors, going above and beyond by taking time to uplift and encourage those that are struggling.

Hepworth oversees about 30 students each day and is very caring and attentive to each of them, which is quite a sight to behold. She nurtures the kids who care for her a great deal, which is why Hepworth was nominated for the achievement. Not only does she care for those children, but she has eight of her own and many grandchildren.

A number of students were asked to say what they have learned from Hepworth or the importance she has brought to their lives. One said that they learned to be kind and make friends, while another thanked her for her help and said that she brings them joy.