kt Gallery to Present CJ Hales Exhibition, mi•nu•ti•ae

Press Release

CJ Hales describes his exhibition as “paying attention” to those innumerable bits and pieces, thoughts and actions that comprise life. Hales works primarily in oil on canvas, but loves to explore its limitations and potential. His style is rooted in tradition, with a contemporary twist.

mi•nu•ti•ae (the plural of minutia) will run from Aug. 4-16.

kt Gallery invites the community to the opening reception on Friday, Aug. 4, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. during Helper’s First Friday Gallery Stroll. A second reception will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. during Helper Vibes. kt Gallery is open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and anytime the Open flag is flying.

The public is welcome and invited to attend these free events.