Culture Connection Presents Gemma Griffith

Gemma Griffith is undeniably a household name in Zimbabwe, with her collaboration with Zimbabwe’s Dancehall king, Winky D, “MuGarden”, breaking the country’s record for the fastest Youtube views in Zimbabwean history. The hit song made number 1 on the BBC Afrobeats charts shortly after its release. Her rapid growth to stardom has seen her as one of Zimbabwe’s most popular artists, performing to crowds of 50,000 people and performing her afrobeats and dancehall tracks internationally.

Join us for this FREE outdoor concert with food vendors in attendance