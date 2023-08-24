LaVerkin, Utah – Kyle Merin Smith, was born on October 27, 1993, to Michael and Wendy Smith. He passed away on August 5, 2023. He was 29 years old. Kyle grew up in LaVerkin, Utah.

Kyle was a talented mechanic and could fix anything with a motor. He enjoyed spending time at the ranch, eating gummy candies and Doritos, fixing everything and anything, driving his motorcycle or anything with speed, and his beautiful family. Kyle married the love of his life, Laycee Alyce Hausauer on November 11, 2011, in Hurricane, Utah. Together they had three beautiful children: Karlee, Karissa, and Karson. They were his pride and joy.

Kyle is survived by his wife, Laycee Smith; daughters, Karlee and Karissa and son, Karson Smith; brother, Kody Graham Smith (Rylee); mother, Wendy Jean Smith; grandmothers: Kathleen MacDonald and Madelyn Semken; uncles: Calvin MacDonald (Kristina) and Corey Smith (Genefer); aunts: Sue Ann Heino (Scott) and Corinna Smith; cousins: Joshua Heino, Jessica Heino, Ashley Heino, Niquolette McNulty Jones, Sydney Smith, and Savana Smith; mother and father-in-law, Jeff and Laura Hausauer; brothers-in-law: Colt and Austin (Krista); sister-in-law, Chelsea (Connor); special lifelong friend, Darin; and many other family members and friends. Kyle was preceded in death by his father, Michael Merin Smith; grandfathers: Duncan Graham MacDonald and Michael Edward Smith.

Private family services will be held.