Water Wars Connects Youth and First Responders

The C.A.R.E. Coalition’s First Responder Water Wars event was the place to be on Monday as the community came together for a night of fun and education. Hosted at the Wellington City Park, the wars featured a battlefield of water as local youth and first responders put their tactical skills to the test.

The Wellington City fire and police departments were prime targets for the young attendees as they fought with water guns. “This was a tremendous opportunity for community members to become more familiar with their Wellington City first responders in a safe and fun environment, encouraging strong community protective factors in our youth,” the C.A.R.E. Coalition shared. “We thank our first responders for their endless dedication to our youth and community.”

The event also served as a chance to educate local youth on anti-bullying materials provided by Amanda McIntosh, Suicide Prevention Specialist with the Southeast Utah Health Department and the Hope Squad of Carbon, Emery, and Grand Counties.

“Let’s remember to be kind and share love and light, and be a friend whenever we can,” said McIntosh during the event. She took time to educate those in attendance regarding the different forms of bullying, including physical, mental, social and cyber. Each child in attendance was encouraged to sign an anti-bullying certificate before the wars got underway.

The C.A.R.E. Coalition will host another Community Connection event on Sept. 18. The Family Field Day will take place at Washington Park in Price from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the community.