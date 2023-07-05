La Sal Stable Joins Emery Business Community

The Emery County Business Chamber welcomed one of the area’s newest businesses on Friday afternoon. La Sal Stable is a barndominium located across the street from Food Ranch in Orangeville.

Friday featured a ribbon cutting ceremony for the business as well as an open house for the community. Those in attendance were able to tour the new barndominium and the accompanying property. The event also featured food, drinks and a mobile boutique.

La Sal Stable is owned by Kortney Almond, who had a vision to renovate the barn and turn it into a short-term rental. However, her plans for the seven-acre property grew throughout the construction phase after the business was purchased last March.

“With the lower part of the property having a bridge with a pond, open grass area and such a beautiful outdoor esthetic, we knew we also wanted to share it with the community as an event space for weddings or other events,” Almond shared. “My husband proposed on the bridge a few weeks after we closed on the property and we knew we had to be the first wedding at La Sal Stable. We were married on the property last September and our contractor continued to work hard to finish the renovation of the barn into a house, which was finally complete in May of this year.”

The barndominium features three bedrooms and three bathrooms along with a bonus room and sleeper sofas. The rental can sleep 13 guests comfortably to go along with an open concept on the main level for entertaining larger groups.

“When designing the interior and exterior of the barn, we wanted to keep an overall aesthetic look of a barn and keep some of the original features we loved,” Almond said. “Inside, we have all the original barn doors, wood detail on the wall and wood beams. We also kept all the barn doors on the outside as well to keep the original look the barn always had.”

Those looking for even more space can rent the lower meadow, which features a pond, bridge, gazebo, grassy meadow, large fire-pit area and horseshoe pits. The space can accommodate weddings, family reunions, company functions and more.

For more information on La Sal Stable and to pursue rental options, please click here.