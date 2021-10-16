Lady Dinos Advance *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Dinos began the playoffs on Wednesday when Juab came to town. It was a tight game, tied nil-nil, until Beverly Lancaster broke the tie with her goal. The Dinos kept that one-goal advantage as the halftime whistle sounded.

With 15 minutes left in the match and the same score, Juab began to attack with more vigor. There were several chances that looked to be the equalizer, but Emma Flemmet remained tough in the goal.

Juab’s attack left the Wasps open to a counter attack, which Amiah Timothy took advantage of when she broke loose and finished in the top-left corner. Her goal with under five minutes sealed the Dino victory as Carbon took down Juab 2-0.

The Dino defense completed the shutout with the help of Flemmet’s 12 blocks in the contest. On the offensive end, Kacie Brady and Kinley Cowdell each recorded an assist.

#6 Carbon will now advance to the quarterfinals and travel to play #3 Ogden on Saturday at 1 p.m.